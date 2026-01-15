 Indore News: City's EOW Sees Fivefold Surge In Criminal Case Registrations In 2025
Indore’s Economic Offences Wing (EOW) recorded a fivefold jump in case registrations in 2025, rising from 4 in 2024 to 20. Major raids uncovered disproportionate assets worth Rs 8 crore, while four trap operations caught officials accepting bribes. A total of 84 complaints were resolved, and eight charge sheets submitted in court during the year.

Aman SharmaUpdated: Thursday, January 15, 2026, 11:57 PM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Economic Offences Wing (EOW), Indore recorded a fivefold surge in criminal case registrations in 2025 compared to the previous year.

According to official data received from EOW, the number of registered cases jumped from just 4 in 2024 to 20 in 2025, marking a significant increase in legal action against financial irregularities.

Major raids and asset recoveries

During 2025, the EOW conducted three major raids targeting high-ranking officials, uncovering disproportionate assets totaling approximately Rs 8 crore.

Nandkishore Solanki (Manager, MP Cooperative Society, Dhar): A raid on January 27, 2025, revealed estimated assets worth Rs 4 crore.

Rajesh Parmar (Assistant Revenue Officer, Indore Municipal Corporation): A raid on February 28, 2025, uncovered assets worth Rs 2 crore.

Chetan Patil (Garden Officer, IMC): A raid on June 17, 2025, led to the discovery of assets valued at Rs 2 crore.

Anti-corruption traps

The EOW executed four trap operations, catching officials red-handed while accepting bribes.

Prashant Tripathi (Patwari, Pithampur): Trapped for accepting Rs 1 lakh on February 23, 2025.

Puneet Agrawal (Assistant Revenue Officer, IMC) & Rohit Sable (In-charge Bill Collector, IMC): Trapped for Rs 50,000 on October 3, 2025.

Vikram Singh Chauhan & Kishore Navik (Mandi Officials, Mhow): Trapped for Rs 25,000 on May 2, 2025.

Om Gupta (Panchayat Secretary): Trapped for Rs 10,000 on August 1, 2025.

Of the 20 cases registered this year, 13 were filed following detailed investigations into complaints involving fraud, embezzlement, bank scams, and the misuse of official positions.

The year 2025 concluded with the resolution of 84 total complaints and the submission of 8 charge sheets (challans) in court.

