 Indore News: Sand-Laden Dumper Hits Four Two-Wheelers; Case Registered
Kanadiya police registered a case against a dumper driver for causing death by negligence following a fatal collision on the Bypass near Bicholi Mardana. The deceased, identified as Abhishek Soni, a resident of Dewas, was killed when his car crashed into a stationary dumper (MP66 H 2540) parked in front of the Sampat Petrol Pump.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, February 04, 2026, 12:29 AM IST
article-image
Indore News: Sand-Laden Dumper Hits Four Two-Wheelers; Case Registered | Representational Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A recklessly driven sand-laden dumper rammed into four parked two-wheelers under Juni Indore police station limits late on Monday night.

The incident occurred around 2:00 am in Jabran Colony while residents were asleep.

The entire incident was captured on CCTV footage, which showed the dumper (MP09 HH 0184) being driven through the residential colony. In the video, the dumper's helper is seen standing in front of the vehicle, signalling the driver to stop.

However, the driver ignored him and crashed into four two-wheelers parked outside houses before fleeing the scene.

Acting on a complaint filed by Rakesh Verma, the police registered a case against the errant driver and have launched a search to arrest him.

Dumper driver booked for car driver’s death

Kanadiya police registered a case against a dumper driver for causing death by negligence following a fatal collision on the Bypass near Bicholi Mardana.

The deceased, identified as Abhishek Soni, a resident of Dewas, was killed when his car crashed into a stationary dumper (MP66 H 2540) parked in front of the Sampat Petrol Pump.

Investigations revealed that the dumper driver had parked the heavy vehicle on the highway without activating hazard lights or placing warning signs, leading to the fatal accident.

