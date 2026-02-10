Indore News: 3 Industrial Units Fined For Discharging Chemical Waste Into Drainage

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore Municipal Corporation continued crackdown on industrial units causing pollution and imposed spot fines of Rs 1.7 lakh were imposed on three facilities for violating environmental and civic norms.

Officials found that industrial units were illegally releasing chemical-containing effluents directly into drainage lines, causing damage to the drainage infrastructure and posing serious risks to the environment and public health.

Taking serious note of the violations, the civic body initiated immediate penal action against the offenders.

Under the action carried out in Zone No 17, a spot fine of Rs 1 lakh was imposed on Uno Traders, while Royal Traders was fined Rs 50,000. In addition, MM Traders was penalized Rs 20,000. In total, spot fines exceeding Rs 1.7 lakh were collected.

The enforcement drive was conducted in the presence of chief sanitary inspector Satyendra Singh Tomar, drainage sub-engineer Siddhant Mehta, along with drainage and bulk supervisors.

IMC reiterated that the discharge of chemical or polluted wastewater into the drainage system is strictly prohibited. Officials warned that such inspection drives and strict action against violators will continue in the future to protect the city s environment and public health.