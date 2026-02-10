 Indore News: 3 Industrial Units Fined For Discharging Chemical Waste Into Drainage
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore News: 3 Industrial Units Fined For Discharging Chemical Waste Into Drainage

Indore News: 3 Industrial Units Fined For Discharging Chemical Waste Into Drainage

Indore Municipal Corporation fined three industrial units over Rs 1.7 lakh for illegally discharging chemical waste into drainage lines, endangering public health and damaging infrastructure. Uno Traders was fined Rs 1 lakh, Royal Traders Rs 50,000, and MM Traders Rs 20,000. Officials warned that inspections and strict action against violators will continue to safeguard the city’s environment.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, February 10, 2026, 12:29 AM IST
article-image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore Municipal Corporation continued crackdown on industrial units causing pollution and imposed spot fines of Rs 1.7 lakh were imposed on three facilities for violating environmental and civic norms.

Officials found that industrial units were illegally releasing chemical-containing effluents directly into drainage lines, causing damage to the drainage infrastructure and posing serious risks to the environment and public health.

Taking serious note of the violations, the civic body initiated immediate penal action against the offenders.

Under the action carried out in Zone No 17, a spot fine of Rs 1 lakh was imposed on Uno Traders, while Royal Traders was fined Rs 50,000. In addition, MM Traders was penalized Rs 20,000. In total, spot fines exceeding Rs 1.7 lakh were collected.

FPJ Shorts
NHRC Takes Suo Motu Cognizance Of 807 Missing Persons In Delhi In First Two Weeks Of January 2026
NHRC Takes Suo Motu Cognizance Of 807 Missing Persons In Delhi In First Two Weeks Of January 2026
Pakistan Govt Directs PAK National Cricket Team To Take The Field For Match Against India At ICC T20 WC26 On Feb 15
Pakistan Govt Directs PAK National Cricket Team To Take The Field For Match Against India At ICC T20 WC26 On Feb 15
Mumbai Captain Shardul Thakur Blames Sloppy Fielding, Dropped Catches For Ranji Quarterfinal Exit
Mumbai Captain Shardul Thakur Blames Sloppy Fielding, Dropped Catches For Ranji Quarterfinal Exit
Himalayan Griffon Spotted In Melghat Signals Success Of Maharashtra's Vulture Conservation Programme
Himalayan Griffon Spotted In Melghat Signals Success Of Maharashtra's Vulture Conservation Programme

The enforcement drive was conducted in the presence of chief sanitary inspector Satyendra Singh Tomar, drainage sub-engineer Siddhant Mehta, along with drainage and bulk supervisors.

Read Also
MP News: Probe Ordered After Video Shows Urinal Built Inside Girls’ Toilet At Kukshi School
article-image

IMC reiterated that the discharge of chemical or polluted wastewater into the drainage system is strictly prohibited. Officials warned that such inspection drives and strict action against violators will continue in the future to protect the city s environment and public health.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore News: Crypto Trader Abducted, Robbed Of ₹6 Lakhs; Cops Accused Of Robbery
Indore News: Crypto Trader Abducted, Robbed Of ₹6 Lakhs; Cops Accused Of Robbery
Indore News: Pandharinath TI Line Attached For Negligence In Investigation
Indore News: Pandharinath TI Line Attached For Negligence In Investigation
Indore News: 3 Industrial Units Fined For Discharging Chemical Waste Into Drainage
Indore News: 3 Industrial Units Fined For Discharging Chemical Waste Into Drainage
MP News: Probe Ordered After Video Shows Urinal Built Inside Girls’ Toilet At Kukshi School
MP News: Probe Ordered After Video Shows Urinal Built Inside Girls’ Toilet At Kukshi School
Indore News: Co-op Bank Manager Shoots Self; Dead During House-Sealing Process
Indore News: Co-op Bank Manager Shoots Self; Dead During House-Sealing Process