Indore News: Pandharinath TI Line Attached For Negligence In Investigation

Pandharinath TI line attached for negligence in investigation

Our Staff Reporter

Indore

Pandharinath police station in-charge Ajay Rajoriya was on Monday sent to the police line after negligence during the investigation in the case of dispute involving members of the transgender community.

DCP (Zone-1) Krishan Lalchandani informed Free Press that TI Rajoriya has been attached to the police line. In a case related to the transgender dispute in the Pandharinath area, the case diary of accused Sapna Guru was not presented in court on time. Due to this lapse, the accused was granted bail. During a review of the case, senior officers took disciplinary action against TI.

// Police head constable demoted to constable as punishment

Officiating head constable Yogendra Singh Raghuvanshi, who was posted with the Traffic Management Police in the city, has been demoted to the rank of constable as a punishment, an officer said on Monday. The action was taken due to negligence in duty and misconduct.

According to officials, disciplinary and departmental enquiry was initiated against Raghuvanshi after he was found to be careless in performing his duties. Following this, the deputy commissioner of police (Traffic) reverted him to his original post of constable. It is noteworthy that many policemen including dancing cop Ranjeet Singh was also demoted to the rank of constable from head constable rank for showing indiscipline or negligence in duty.