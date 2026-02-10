 Indore News: Pandharinath TI Line Attached For Negligence In Investigation
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore News: Pandharinath TI Line Attached For Negligence In Investigation

Indore News: Pandharinath TI Line Attached For Negligence In Investigation

Pandharinath TI Ajay was sent to police line for negligence in handling a transgender dispute case, after the case diary of accused Sapna Guru was not presented on time, leading to bail. Separately, Traffic Management head constable was demoted to constable for negligence and misconduct. Such actions follow a pattern of disciplinary measures against careless or undisciplined police personnel

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, February 10, 2026, 12:46 AM IST
article-image
Indore News: Pandharinath TI Line Attached For Negligence In Investigation | File Pic (Representative Image)

Pandharinath TI line attached for negligence in investigation

Our Staff Reporter

Indore

Pandharinath police station in-charge Ajay Rajoriya was on Monday sent to the police line after negligence during the investigation in the case of dispute involving members of the transgender community.

FPJ Shorts
NHRC Takes Suo Motu Cognizance Of 807 Missing Persons In Delhi In First Two Weeks Of January 2026
NHRC Takes Suo Motu Cognizance Of 807 Missing Persons In Delhi In First Two Weeks Of January 2026
Pakistan Govt Directs PAK National Cricket Team To Take The Field For Match Against India At ICC T20 WC26 On Feb 15
Pakistan Govt Directs PAK National Cricket Team To Take The Field For Match Against India At ICC T20 WC26 On Feb 15
Mumbai Captain Shardul Thakur Blames Sloppy Fielding, Dropped Catches For Ranji Quarterfinal Exit
Mumbai Captain Shardul Thakur Blames Sloppy Fielding, Dropped Catches For Ranji Quarterfinal Exit
Himalayan Griffon Spotted In Melghat Signals Success Of Maharashtra's Vulture Conservation Programme
Himalayan Griffon Spotted In Melghat Signals Success Of Maharashtra's Vulture Conservation Programme

DCP (Zone-1) Krishan Lalchandani informed Free Press that TI Rajoriya has been attached to the police line. In a case related to the transgender dispute in the Pandharinath area, the case diary of accused Sapna Guru was not presented in court on time. Due to this lapse, the accused was granted bail. During a review of the case, senior officers took disciplinary action against TI.

// Police head constable demoted to constable as punishment  

Officiating head constable Yogendra Singh Raghuvanshi, who was posted with the Traffic Management Police in the city, has been demoted to the rank of constable as a punishment, an officer said on Monday. The action was taken due to negligence in duty and misconduct.

 According to officials, disciplinary and departmental enquiry was initiated against Raghuvanshi after he was found to be careless in performing his duties. Following this, the deputy commissioner of police (Traffic) reverted him to his original post of constable. It is noteworthy that many policemen including dancing cop Ranjeet Singh was also demoted to the rank of constable from head constable rank for showing indiscipline or negligence in duty.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore News: Pandharinath TI Line Attached For Negligence In Investigation
Indore News: Pandharinath TI Line Attached For Negligence In Investigation
Indore News: 3 Industrial Units Fined For Discharging Chemical Waste Into Drainage
Indore News: 3 Industrial Units Fined For Discharging Chemical Waste Into Drainage
MP News: Probe Ordered After Video Shows Urinal Built Inside Girls’ Toilet At Kukshi School
MP News: Probe Ordered After Video Shows Urinal Built Inside Girls’ Toilet At Kukshi School
Indore News: Co-op Bank Manager Shoots Self; Dead During House-Sealing Process
Indore News: Co-op Bank Manager Shoots Self; Dead During House-Sealing Process
MP News: Budget To Be Presented Before Cabinet On Feb 10; It Consists Of Proposals For Cutting...
MP News: Budget To Be Presented Before Cabinet On Feb 10; It Consists Of Proposals For Cutting...