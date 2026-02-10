 Indore News: Massive Blaze Engulfs Diaper Warehouse; Flames Doused In 5 Hours
A massive fire broke out at a diaper warehouse in Bicholi Mardana, Indore, late Sunday night, taking nearly five hours to douse. No casualties were reported, but significant financial losses occurred as diapers, furniture, and electronics were gutted. Fire officials said a short circuit is the likely cause. Separate minor fires affected a parked bus and a dumper truck.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, February 10, 2026, 12:03 AM IST
Indore News: Massive Blaze Engulfs Diaper Warehouse; Flames Doused In 5 Hours | file pic

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A major fire broke out at a diaper warehouse in the Bicholi Mardana area late on Sunday night. The blaze was so intense that it took firefighting teams nearly five hours of effort to extinguish the flames. Fortunately, no casualties were reported, though significant financial loss is expected.

According to the fire brigade, they received a call at 1:44 am regarding a blaze at a warehouse owned by Deepak Panwar. A firefighting team from the Gandhi Hall Fire Station led by ASI Shobharam Malviya was immediately dispatched to the spot.

By the time they arrived, the fire had already spread across the entire facility. The highly flammable nature of the diapers caused the flames to spread rapidly, making it difficult for firefighters. Firefighters eventually doused the blaze using 30,000 liters of water after a five-hour struggle.

The diaper stocks, furniture, mobile phones, and other electronic equipment stored on the premises were completely gutted. Preliminary investigations suggest a short circuit was the likely cause.

Parked bus and dumper catch fire in separate incidents

In the wee hours of Monday, two additional fire incidents were reported. A city bus caught fire while parked at the Indore Municipal Corporation s workshop near Jinsi Haat Maidan, and a dumper truck was reported ablaze near Kampel around 5:00 am. Fortunately, no casualties or injuries were reported in either incident.

