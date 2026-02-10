 Indore Blackbuck & Chinkara Smuggling Case: High Court Rejects Bail For Azad And Sabah
The Indore Bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court on Monday rejected bail applications of Azad and Sabah, key suspects in an interstate wildlife smuggling racket. The State Tiger Strike Force (STSF) investigation uncovered large-scale poaching of Blackbuck, Chinkara, and Sambar. Since December 2024, six arrests have been made; mobile forensic reports confirmed hunting activities.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, February 10, 2026, 12:50 AM IST
article-image
Indore Blackbuck & Chinkara Smuggling Case: High Court Rejects Bail For Azad And Sabah | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Indore Bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court has rejected the bail applications of two key suspects, Azad and Sabah, linked to an organised interstate wildlife smuggling network. The ruling follows a comprehensive investigation by the State Tiger Strike Force (STSF) into the large-scale poaching and trafficking of endangered species across state lines.

Chronology of Events

The investigation uncovered a systematic criminal operation spanning over a year:

December 3, 2024: A joint team from the Indore Forest Division and local police intercepted a Toyota Innova Crysta in Kishanganj, Indore.

Initial Seizures: Authorities recovered approximately 65 kg of wildlife meat, one country-made pistol, and three live cartridges. Three suspects were arrested and charged under the Indian Forest Act (1927) and the Wildlife (Protection) Act (1972).

August 21, 2025: Following a transfer of the case to the STSF, a new primary case (POR No. 237/22) was registered based on evidence of organized interstate smuggling from protected forest areas.

 Evidence Recovery: During the remand period, the STSF seized a large quantity of firearms and ammunition used for poaching based on information provided by the suspects.

February 9, 2026: The Hon'ble High Court dismissed the bail petitions (MCRC 56353/2025 and MCRC 5598/2026) after reviewing mobile forensic reports containing direct evidence of hunting.

Detail Data

Total Arrests - 6 till date

Species Targeted - Blackbuck, Chinkara, and Sambar

Forensic Evidence - Mobile forensic reports confirming hunting activities

Custody Duration - 3 suspects have been held for 14 months; Azad and Sabah for 3 months

The STSF successfully argued that the gang operated as a calculated syndicate, citing legal precedents such as the Arnesh Kumar vs. State of Bihar ruling to oppose the bail. Further investigation is ongoing to identify additional links in the interstate network.

