 MP News: Sarafa Traders In Dhar Demand Thorough Probe After Member’s Suicide
Members of the Sarafa Association and Agarwal community in Dhar demanded a thorough probe into the suicide of Hariram Agarwal, owner of Shri Hari Jewellers, citing extreme stress from customer pressure over old transactions. A memorandum was submitted to SP Mayank Awasthi, who assured a sensitive investigation, appointing CSP Sujawal Jagga as the investigating officer.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, February 09, 2026, 11:54 PM IST
article-image

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Members of the Sarafa Association and Agarwal community in large numbers visited the Kotwali police station and SP's office on Monday regarding the suicide of Hariram Agarwal, owner of Shri Hari Jewellers in Baniyawadi, Dhar city. They submitted a memorandum to SP Mayank Awasthi demanding a fair and thorough investigation.

District president of the Sarafa Association, Parag Agarwal, explained that continuous fluctuations in gold and silver prices led some people to pressure traders about old transactions. Hariram Agarwal faced extreme stress for 15 to 20 days due to this pressure and mental harassment, which drove him to take this drastic step.

Some customers were demanding return of old jewellery, claiming it was pledged and harassing traders by threatening to file complaints. This has created fear among jewellers throughout the district.

Bhopal News: Illegal Kiosks Linked To BJP Leaders, Corporator Figure In BMC Official List; 15...
article-image

The delegation demanded through their memorandum that no action should be taken against traders without complete investigation. They suggested that if customers file complaints, Sarafa organisation officials should be involved and decisions should be made after hearing both sides to protect innocent traders from mental harassment.

SP Awasthi assured the delegation that all police station heads have been instructed to adopt a balanced and sensitive approach. CSP Dhar Sujawal Jagga has been appointed investigating officer for the case.

