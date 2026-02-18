MP News: Kundia-Mendlyapani Road Construction; Residents March In Protest, Submit Memorandum | FP Photo

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): Members of Kundia-Mendlyapani-Varla Road Nirman Sangharsha Samiti and local residents submitted a memorandum to the SDO (Revenue) on Tuesday to demand the immediate commencement of the remaining 4-km stretch of the Kundia-Mendlyapani road in Sendhwa.

The memorandum was addressed to Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai Patel.

Protesters set out on a foot march on Monday by starting from Varla tehsil office and covered multiple villages including Kharia, Bakharli, Mendlyapani, Kundia, Malvan and Solva. The march concluded at the Sendhwa block office on Tuesday.

Local leaders including Porlal Kharte, Guchha Jamra, Omprakash Pandey, Sitaram Barde and Ajay Dwivedi joined the march alongside hundreds of villagers.

In the memorandum, they mentioned that prior submissions to the National Scheduled Tribes Commission, Sendhwa MLA and the collector in 2025 did not stir any action. Under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana, the adjoining stretches have been completed, however, due to 4-km gap, villagers are forced to travel 25–50 kilometres extra.

The committee warned that if the construction does not start within 30 days, they will gherao the sub-divisional office in Sendhwa. They requested urgent approval and immediate action to complete remaining construction of the road due to its importance for tribal communities.