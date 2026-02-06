 MP News: Overloading Turns Jhabua Roads Into Death Traps
The situation is even more alarming on rural routes, where buses, vans and autos operate daily under severe overloading. Despite repeated accidents linked to such practices, the transport department and police have failed to take sustained action. Vehicles are rarely stopped or checked, allowing violators to operate without fear of penalties.

FP News Service | Friday, February 06, 2026, 08:43 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Overloading Turns Jhabua Roads Into Death Traps | FP Photo

Jhabua (Madhya Pradesh): Commuters travelling on roads linking Jhabua with nearby towns and villages are being routinely exposed to danger due to rampant overloading of passenger vehicles and weak enforcement by authorities.

Traffic rules and safety norms are openly flouted, with passengers often seen sitting on rooftops or hanging from overcrowded autos, vans and buses.

In the city, small auto-rickshaws and other passenger vehicles routinely carry far more people than their sanctioned capacity. Many also transport goods along with passengers, further increasing the risk.

Overloading is frequently seen near the MPEB office, College Road, behind the bus stand, District Jail Chowk and Kalyanpura Road. However, enforcement drives remain largely confined to the Jhabua–Meghnagar road near the Home Guard office, while other stretches are ignored.

Small vehicles packed with passengers and goods tied precariously on rooftops are a common sight even on highways. In the absence of regular inspections and strict checking, commuters continue to risk their lives on Jhabua’s roads every day.

