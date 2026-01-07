MP News: Villages In Khandwa Raise Alarm Over High Fluoride Levels In Water Supply |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The recent deaths in Bhagirathpura in Indore due to an alleged water contamination crisis have sparked fresh fears in several villages in Khandwa district’s Killod which has been struggling with high fluoride levels in the water supplied to the area.

As per reports, in many villages, the sight of children with yellowing teeth is quite common. Many of the youths are facing problems in bending their hands properly. Complaints of joint pain, weakness, infections and body stiffness have also become common across age groups, residents claim.

According to villagers, tests conducted on water samples found fluoride levels between 2.0 and 5.0 PPM in water, while the safe limit is below 1.0 PPM. High fluoride concentration in water can lead to medical conditions like dental and skeletal fluorosis.

Local residents also complain of poor eyesight, early greying, tooth loss and constant joint pains. Residents of Garbadi village claim that even the tap water supplied under the Nal-Jal Yojana is contaminated. Around 3,000 residents depend on a single borewell for drinking water in the village.

Villagers have submitted a memorandum to the district collector, fearing an Indore-like tragedy in the district. Resident Shivraj Singh Sisodia said children are suffering, the youth are falling ill and they need clean water urgently.

After the issue surfaced, the Public Health Engineering (PHE) department inspected the area. Handpumps and tubewells with unsafe water were marked with red signs and people were advised not to use them. Khandwa collector Rishav Gupta said steps like rainwater harvesting, ponds and water tanks are being planned.