Indore Zoo To Welcome Wild Buffalos And Ostriches On September 26 Under Animal Exchange Programme | Arsh Khan

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Indore Zoo will soon receive new wildlife residents under the animal exchange programme. In place of lions and tigers, the zoo in Karnataka will provide Indore Zoo with four wild buffalos and four ostriches.

A special vehicle will bring these animals to Indore on September 26. A team of Indore Zoo officials, who had travelled to Shivamogga for this exchange, returned to the city on Sunday after finalising the arrangements.

Officials said the population of lions and tigers at Indore Zoo has been steadily increasing, and hence, as part of the exchange programme, the zoo is offering these animals to other zoos across the country in return for different species. Over the years, Indore Zoo has received several animals from different zoos under this system.

Zoo in-charge Dr UttamYadav and other officials held discussions with their counterparts at Shivamogga Zoo, where mutual agreement was reached. On September 26, the team from Shivamogga Zoo will bring the wild buffalos and ostriches to Indore, while Indore will send lions and tigers in return.

Wild Buffalos – At a Glance

Scientific Name: Bubalusarnee

Status: Endangered (IUCN Red List)

Habitat: Marshes, grasslands, and river valleys of India, Nepal, Bhutan, and parts of Southeast Asia.

Size & Strength: They can weigh up to 1,200 kg and are known for their massive curved horns.

Behaviour: Social animals that move in herds, usually led by a dominant female.

Conservation Importance: Wild buffalos are vital for maintaining wetland ecosystems and are considered the ancestors of domesticated water buffaloes.