Bhopal: Gang Of Vehicle Lifters, Mobile Snatchers Busted

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Ayodhya Nagar police on Thursday busted a gang of vehicle lifters and mobile snatchers arresting three accused including two minors.

Police recovered 10 stolen two-wheelers and 13 snatched mobile phones worth nearly Rs 12 lakh. The gang confessed involvement in 23 cases of theft and snatching across different police station areas of the city, police said.

Police officials said that the accused used to steal motorcycles from deserted spots after removing number plates and then use the stolen bikes to commit mobile snatching.

Later, they sold the vehicles and phones to fund their lavish lifestyle and parties. Despite repeated counselling sessions the two minors continued indulging in crime.

Assistant police commissioner Manish Bhardwaj informed that Ayodhya Nagar police station incharge Mahesh Lilhare and his team, acting on a tip-off first caught two minors with a stolen bike at Ayodhya Nagar Extension and later arrested their associate Ravi Pal (27), a resident of Sukhi Sewania area.

Their interrogation led to the recovery of 10 stolen two-wheelers and 13 smart phones. Police officials said all three accused have a history of criminal involvement with several cases registered against them in multiple police stations.