11-Year Old Hangs Self After Father's Scoldings In MP's Ashoknagar |

Ashoknagar (Madhya Pradesh): An 11-year-old boy hanged himself after being scolded by his father for playing around at his residence in Madhya Pradesh's Ashoknagar district.

A case has been registered in the matter, the deceased's body has been sent for post-mortem and an investigation has been launched by the police.

According to police, the deceased has been identified as Raja Ahirwar, son of Vinod Ahirwar, a resident of Chanderi's Nai Basti Ward No. 19.

Vinod stated that both of his sons, Raja and Vinay were playing at their home which turned into a petty fight. For this, Raja was scolded and told to not fight.

After being scolded, Raja went into the room and locked the door from inside.

Raja allegedly tied his mother's scarf around his neck and jumped from a cot.

On Vinay’s information, Vinod reached home with his son. By then, his wife Sunita had already untied the scarf and brought Raja down.

They immediately took him to the Civil Hospital in Chanderi for treatment, but doctors could not save his life.

The father said that his son used to spend too much time on the mobile phone, which often gave him headaches.

Whenever he was scolded, he would get upset and had become irritable.

The family was gradually trying to reduce his mobile use. Meanwhile, police said that the entire case is under investigation.