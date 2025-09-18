 VIDEO: Woman Slaps Government Employee, Accuses Him Of Taking Bribes; Booked
The matter pertains to Isagarh tehsil office and the entire chaos was captured in a video. The video is doing rounds on social media on Thursday.

Updated: Thursday, September 18, 2025, 07:31 PM IST
VIDEO: Woman Slaps Government Employee, Accuses Him Of Taking Bribes; Booked | FP Photo

Ashoknagar (Madhya Pradesh): A video of a woman slapping Madhya Pradesh Patwari - a government employee - is going viral on social media on Thursday.

A dramatic incident took place in Gwalior’s Ashoknagar, where a woman slapped the Patwari and accused him of not doing his job properly and taking bribes.

According to information, the woman was identified as Laxmi Ahirwar from Haidar village. 

She alleged that Patwari Rajesh took ₹2k from her for land demarcation and adding her name under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme. However, even after taking the money, he did not complete the work.

'Daru-Chakhna' Party At PM Shri Excellence College In Madhya Pradesh’s Satna; Video Viral
Frustrated, Laxmi filed a complaint against him through the CM Helpline. She claimed that Rajesh then called her to the tehsil office, snatched her phone and deleted the complaint himself. 

This led to an argument between the two, during which Laxmi slapped him.

Patwari Rajesh later filed a police complaint, stating that Laxmi not only assaulted him but also threatened to implicate him in false cases. 

Based on his complaint, police registered a case against Laxmi under various sections. Meanwhile, she has also approached the Collector with her grievance against the Patwari.

The police confirmed that an investigation is underway.

