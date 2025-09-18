 EOW Catches Forest Guard Accepting ₹50k From Villager In Exchange Of Govt Displacement Aide In MP's Balaghat
The bribe was demanded in connection with government compensation for families displaced from the Sonwani Sanctuary.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, September 18, 2025, 06:59 PM IST
article-image
Forest Guard Caught Red-Handed Accepting ₹50k From Villager In Madhya Pradesh's Balaghat | FP Photo

Balaghat (Madhya Pradesh): The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) Jabalpur team arrested a forest guard red-handed on Thursday afternoon while taking a bribe of ₹50k. 

According to information, the accused has been identified as Mattam Nagpure, posted in the Navegaon beat of Lalbarra forest range.

Nagpure had allegedly demanded ₹3.5 lakh from a displaced villager, Rajendra Dhurve. 

The bribe was demanded in connection with government compensation for families displaced from the Sonwani Sanctuary. 

Under the scheme, each family is entitled to ₹15 lakh. The first installment of ₹5 lakh had already been credited in the bank accounts of affected families.

Taking advantage of the situation, Nagpure demanded money from Rajendra for completing the paperwork. 

article-image

Case registered 

Initially, he demanded ₹4 lakh. However, the amount was later settled at ₹3.5 lakh. Troubled by the same demand, Rajendra filed a complaint with the EOW.

Acting on the complaint, the EOW set a trap near the State Bank branch. Rajendra handed ₹50k in cash and showed a withdrawal of ₹3 lakh to the forest guard. 

As soon as Nagpure accepted the money, the EOW team caught him on the spot.

A case has been registered against him under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 2018, and further investigation is in progress.

