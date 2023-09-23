MP: Lokayukta Raids Tehsil Office, Arrests One For Bribery In Manasa

Manasa/Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): A team of Ujjain Lokayukta raided Manasa tehsil office, resulting in the arrest of Vivek Chauhan, an assistant grade-3 employee being caught red-handed while accepting a sum of Rs 12,000 as a bribe.

The complaint that led to this operation was filed by Indore-based advocate Balram Bairagi. Chauhan had allegedly demanded a total of Rs 18,000 from an advocate representing AU Bank, promising to prevent the attachment of a loan and secure possession of the bank's assets. Initially, the complainant had already paid Rs 3,000, with the remaining Rs 12,000 scheduled for payment on Friday.

The arrest took place during the scheduled payment, with Chauhan apprehended by the Ujjain Lokayukta team.

Chauhan, a resident of Kanjarda, was appointed at Manasa tehsil office in December 2016, after serving in a similar role at the Neemuch collector office. He currently receives a monthly salary of Rs 19,500. Legal proceedings are currently underway in this case.