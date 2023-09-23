MP: Man Gets Life Term For Killing Retired Teacher In Mandsaur

Representative Image

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): The district and sessions judge, on Friday, sentenced a man, Hemant Vyas (32), to life imprisonment for killing a retired teacher in Mandsaur in 2022 over some rivalry. The court also slapped a fine of Rs 5,000 on him.

According to prosecution media cell in-charge Deepak Jamra, the victim’s brother Om Prakash Mishra told neighbours of deceased Santosh Sharma that he found a lock at her residence, raising suspicion. Upon breaking the door, Sharma was found dead inside the bathroom.

Getting the information, the police registered a case and arrested accused Vyas. During the investigation, he agreed to commit the crime. After hearing the arguments, the District and Sessions Judge found the accused guilty of murder and sentenced him to life imprisonment and a fine of Rs 5,000.

