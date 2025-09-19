150-Carat Diamond Unearthed In MP's Panna, Dispute Erupts Among Partners; Probe Underway | FP Photo

Panna (Madhya Pradesh): A massive discovery of 150-carat diamond discovery from a shallow mine in Madhya Pradesh's Panna triggered a dispute among associates, prompting both police and the Diamond Office to launch an investigation.

According to reports, a person identified as Jai Bahadur Singh, son of Balveer Singh, a resident of Maihar leased a shallow mine in Krishna Kalyanpur from the Diamond Office on February 13, 2025. After seven months of mining, a diamond weighing approximately 150 carats was unearthed from the mine on September 5, 2025.

However, Singh alleged his associate Dayaram Patel of withholding the gem instead of depositing it. He has lodged complaints with the Superintendent of Police and Panna Kotwali police station, attaching photographs of the stone and lease documents as proof.

Dispute Between Partners

Kishor Khode (Indore), Narendra Kumar Sen (Bilkhura), Dayaram Patel, (Bilkhura), Mahendra Singh Gaur (Mathali), and Prakash Patel (Bilkhura), were partners in this mining operation with Jai Bahadur Singh.

It is alleged that after the diamond was discovered, one partner, Kishore, only reported the discovery after seeing the photo, but the diamond was kept hidden from the other partners.

Panna's diamond history is long. On October 15, 1961, Rasool Mohammad deposited a 44 carat 55 cent diamond with the office. Since then, expectations of a major discovery have increased. Locals believe that this land often has the potential to transform paupers into riches overnight.

The news of the 150-carat diamond has sparked widespread discussion throughout the state. The latest claim, if verified, could become a matter of national pride and add another chapter to Panna’s diamond legacy.

Anupam Singh, diamond expert at the Panna Diamond Office, said, "The office has received a photo of the diamond along with a complaint letter. The matter has also reached the police. An investigation is underway. If the diamond is deposited and authenticated, it will be the largest diamond ever found."