Digging In MP's Panna Mine, Tribal Woman Recovers 3 Diamond Pieces | photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A tribal woman has recovered three precious diamonds at a Panna mine. All three have been deposited at the Panna Diamond Office for an auction.

An officer of the Panna Diamond Office said that Badwara village resident Vinita Gond, wife of Shambu, took a diamond pit on lease. While digging, she found three off-coloured diamond pieces weighing 0.7 carat, 0.20 carat, and 1.48 carat respectively.

“Her husband came to the office to deposit the three pieces. They would be placed in the coming diamond auction,” he said.

This monsoon season, the discovery of diamonds remained low in comparison to the previous seasons, with 47 diamonds found by different diggers. All of them deposited at the Panna Diamond Office for an auction, the heaviest weighs 11.95 carat.

Read Also CM Mohan Yadav Rushes to Indore After Tragic Truck Accident, Suspends 8 Officers

In a first, gold mining patta of Chakaria Gold Block executed

For the first time, the gold mining lease (patta) of Chakaria Gold Block in Singhrauli has been executed in the state through e-auction process. This will establish Madhya Pradesh on the global gold map. The Chakaria Gold Block is spread over a 23.57 hectare area. It is believed that this block has gold ore deposits of around 1,33,785 tonnes and recovery of 1,76, 600 gram gold is possible.

The operation of Chakria gold mining patta will create large scale employment opportunities. At the same time, it will attract investment in refining, logistics and other services, overall, strengthening the local economy.

So far, four other gold blocks have been auctioned in the state. They included Guhar Pahad, Imalia, Eastern Extension of Sonkurba and Amliyawah.

The state has vast possibilities in gold and other minerals, as recent researches in Katni and Singhrauli have given a positive outcome.