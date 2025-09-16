CM Mohan Yadav Rushes to Indore After Tragic Truck Accident, Suspends 8 Officers and Announces Relief |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Chief minister Mohan Yadav visited the injured in the tragic accident, which claimed the lives of three people and left 14 others injured on Monday night.

The incident which sent shockwaves through the city, prompted CM Yadav to visit hospitals, meet the injured and hold a high-level review meeting with district officials, police, and Indore Municipal Corporation at the collector’s office.

इंदौर में सोमवार शाम को एक तेज रफ्तार ट्रक ने कई लोगों और वाहनों को टक्कर मार दी,कई लोग हताहत और घायल pic.twitter.com/rRK4r6s29u — Nitendra Sharma (@nitendrasharma2) September 15, 2025

On Tuesday, Yadav interacted with the injured and assured them that the government would fully bear the cost of their treatment. Later while addressing the media, he termed the accident as heart wrenching and unfortunate.

कल इंदौर में हुई घटना दुखद है...



मैं आज स्वयं इंदौर जाकर घायलों से मिलूंगा और जो भी दोषी पाए जाएंगे उन पर कड़ी कार्रवाई की जाएगी। pic.twitter.com/tNcliWVE2V — Dr Mohan Yadav (@DrMohanYadav51) September 16, 2025

The CM announced ₹4 lakh ex-gratia assistance for the families of the deceased and ₹1 lakh for each injured person. He also ordered strict administrative action against officials responsible for lapses.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Arvind Tiwari has been removed from his post, while ACP Suresh Singh, ASI Prem Singh (Bijasan In-charge), Subedar Chandresh Maravi (Super Corridor In-charge) and Inspector Deepak Yadav (Super Corridor to Aerodrome In-charge) have been suspended. Along with them, four constables deployed on duty were also suspended.

Meanwhile, Constable Pankaj Yadav and Anil Kothari, an auto rickshaw driver, will be rewarded for doing good work during the incident.