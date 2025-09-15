 Tragic! At Least Four Feared Dead As Truck Runs Over Pedestrians In MP's Indore
The truck, coming from Vidya Palace, was moving at high speed and hit multiple people in a row

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, September 15, 2025, 09:00 PM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A major road accident occurred in Indore on Monday evening when a speeding truck ran over some pedestrians on Airport Road near Shikshak Nagar. According to initial reports, at least 4 people are feared dead, while many others were injured in the incident.

Eyewitnesses said the truck, coming from Vidya Palace, was moving at high speed and hit multiple people in a row. "First, it hit a woman and then went on to crush a few others standing along the roadside," said Pradeep Dewaliya, who witnessed the accident.

The injured have been rushed to nearby hospitals for treatment. Following the tragedy, angry locals set the truck on fire, leading to chaos in the area.

Police and administration officials reached the spot soon after receiving information and are working to control the situation. Tension remains high in the locality as authorities investigate the cause of the accident.

