Sexually Exploited By Uncle, Class 9 Girl Kills Self In MP's Indore

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 14-year-old girl allegedly ended her life after being sexually exploited by her uncle (mother’s sister’s husband) and blackmailed by a youth residing in her colony.

She hanged herself at her residence under Juni Indore police station limits around 1 am on Monday. The victim left a two-page suicide note in which she narrated her ordeal of being sexually exploited by her uncle and the youth blackmailing her to make her objectionable video viral, leading her to take the extreme step.

Juni Indore police station in-charge Anil Kumar Gupta said that the deceased was a student of class 9. His father runs a grocery shop. At night, she went to her room to change informing her father.

When she did not come out even after a long time, her father and brother reached outside the room. Even after calling her a number of times, she did not respond and the door was broken open, only to find her hanging. Police have recovered a two-page suicide note from the spot, which has been seized.

The girl’s mother had already died due to some illness and the girl is survived by her father and two elder brothers.

Mother’s demise made her depressed

His elder brother said that she wrote in her note that she was depressed after her mother’s death. She mentioned how she was being sexually exploited by her uncle.

She also added that a youth from her locality was blackmailing her and threatening to make her objectionable video viral. She further said that now she is going to her mother.