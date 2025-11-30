Indore News: There Is Need To Protect Tribal Identity, Says RSS General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale emphasised the need to protect both tribal identity and existence, stating that identity includes the preservation of language, traditions, beliefs, and nature worship, while existence requires moving forward with development, modernity, and keeping pace with society. “India has lived not for itself but for the welfare of the world. Hindutva is the name for keeping Bharat a Bharat,” he said.

Hosabale was addressing a dialogue on tribal welfare organised under the centenary year of RSS. The programme aimed to connect and communicate with every segment of Hindu society, and this session brought together tribal social leaders and leaders from Malwa Province under the banner of Janjati Vikas Manch.

He appreciated the social transformation initiatives underway across India and highlighted the dedicated work of organisations such as Ekal Abhiyan, Kalyan Ashram, Seva Bharti, Janjati Vikas Manch, Janjati Suraksha Manch.

Responding to questions from community members in the final session, Hosabale remarked that aggressor nations have disappeared, but India remains “eternal, ever-new and everlasting.”

Dr Prakash Shastri, Sanghchalak of Malwa Province, and Ajmer Singh Bhabar, President of Bhimanayak Vananchal Samiti, were present on stage. The programme was conducted by Khem Singh Jamra, with the introduction delivered by Roop Singh Nagar and a vote of thanks by Ajmer Singh.

Hosabale will address a civic seminar tomorrow for selected prominent citizens of Malwa Province, followed by a dialogue with intellectuals. RSS will also launch a door-to-door contact campaign from tomorrow to reach Hindu community members at their homes.