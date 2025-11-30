Indore News: Leopard Found Dead 30kms Away From City |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A leopard was found dead on Saturday evening in Garhi village, located in the Double Chowki area about 30 kilometers from Indore. The carcass was first spotted by local villagers grazing their goats near a roadside drain. They immediately informed the Double Chowki watchman and the Forest Department, prompting forest officials from the Indore range to reach the site.

According to officials, fading daylight made it difficult for the forest team to conduct a proper examination of the carcass. As a result, forest personnel were assigned to guard the site overnight. Preliminary observations revealed no visible injury marks on the leopard, leaving the cause of death uncertain.

Villagers speculated that the animal may have been hit by a vehicle, though the absence of external wounds cast doubt on this theory. Some also raised the possibility of trapping or electrocution, but forest officials cautioned against drawing conclusions before a post-mortem examination.

DFO Pradeep Mishra stated that a detailed inspection was not feasible at night. A post-mortem will be conducted on Sunday morning, with an STSF team and a dog squad called in to survey the surrounding area.