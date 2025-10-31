 Indore News: City’s BRTS Dismantling To Begin Today Or Tomorrow
The long-pending process of dismantling Indore’s Bus Rapid Transit System (BRTS) corridor is finally set to begin either on Saturday or Sunday. Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) has already selected an agency to carry out the demolition work.

Updated: Friday, October 31, 2025, 11:47 PM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The long-pending process of dismantling Indore’s Bus Rapid Transit System (BRTS) corridor is finally set to begin either on Saturday or Sunday. Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) has already selected an agency to carry out the demolition work.

“The removal of BRTS corridor will starts in a day or two,” mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav told reporters on Friday. In the first phase, the BRTS stretch between GPO Square and Shivaji Statue will be dismantled. After that, the work will move towards the Vijay Nagar stretch. Once the corridor is removed, buses will operate in mixed traffic lanes and their designated BRTS bus stands will also be shifted.

Bhargav said that after removing the railings, divider construction will begin, followed by the removal of bus shelters in the final stage. The decision to remove BRTS was taken after Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav ordered its dismantling last year. The matter was pending in the High Court, which later, in February 2025, gave its approval for the removal.

While a small portion near GPO had been cleared earlier, progress was delayed due to the lack of an executing agency. With the agency now finalized, officials said the work will proceed at an accelerated pace.

