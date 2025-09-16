Speeding Container Crushes Five Cows, Kills Biker Near MP's Ujjain; Villagers Block Agra-Mumbai Highway in Protest |

Shajapur (Madhya Pradesh): A major accident was reported on Agra-Mumbai National Highway 52, near Madhya Pradesh's Shajapur on Monday night where a speeding container crushed five cows and rammed a bike driver.

The accident occurred at 8pm in village Sankota of Ujjain district, about 6 km from the district headquarters. Soon after, the driver fled the spot but hit a bike near Banjari village, killing 54-year-old Badrilal, son of Kaluram, on the spot, while another person sustained injuries.

The series of accidents triggered outrage among villagers who blocked the highway for nearly two and a half hours, creating a traffic jam on a stretch of 10kms.

The villagers raised slogans and also scuffled with some drivers. The mobile of a passerby who was making a video of the incident was broken.

As soon as the information was received, Shajapur police reached the spot, but since the incident took place in Tarana police station area, SDM Brijesh Saxena and SDOP Bhavishya Bhaskar reached with the police force after about 2 hours to pacify the villagers. This delay further increased the anger of the villagers.

JCB and municipal vehicle came to lift the carcasses of cows, but the angry people did not let them lift it. During the blockade, the villagers allowed four ambulances and cars to pass.

Protesters demanded speed breakers and removal of stray cattle from the highway. The blockade was lifted after the SDM gave written assurance that speed breakers would be constructed and cattle shifted to cowsheds. Meanwhile, the container driver has been arrested and is being interrogated.