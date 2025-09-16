Festival Travel Made Easier: Railways To Run Udhna-Ballia Special Train Via MP's Ratlam

Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): To manage the increasing crowd of passengers during the festival season, the railways has decided to run a special train between Udhna and Ballia.

This special train will run via the Ratlam division and will make 3 trips in both directions.

The train number 09041 Udhna-Ballia Special will start from Udhna at 6:40 AM every Thursday, from September 25 to October 9. It will reach Ballia at 8:15 PM on Friday. The train will stop at important stations like Dahod, Ratlam, Nagda, Ujjain, and Shujalpur.

In the return direction, the train number 09042 Ballia-Udhna Special will run from Ballia at 11:30 PM every Friday, from September 26 to October 10. It will reach Udhna at 12:45 PM on Sunday. On the way back, the train will stop at Shujalpur, Ujjain, Nagda, Ratlam, and Dahod.

This special train will also stop at several important stations including Surat, Bharuch, Vadodara, Godhra, Vidisha, Jhansi, Prayagraj, Varanasi, Jaunpur, and Ghazipur City.

The train will run with 14 Third AC coaches.

Railways believes that this special service will help passengers traveling home during the festival season and provide much-needed relief.