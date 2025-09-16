 Festival Travel Made Easier: Railways To Run Udhna-Ballia Special Train Via MP's Ratlam
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreFestival Travel Made Easier: Railways To Run Udhna-Ballia Special Train Via MP's Ratlam

Festival Travel Made Easier: Railways To Run Udhna-Ballia Special Train Via MP's Ratlam

This special train will run via the Ratlam division and will make 3 trips in both directions.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, September 16, 2025, 07:17 PM IST
article-image
Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): To manage the increasing crowd of passengers during the festival season, the railways has decided to run a special train between Udhna and Ballia.

This special train will run via the Ratlam division and will make 3 trips in both directions.

Read Also
Machines Gathering Dust In Bhopal's GTRRD Department-Run Hospitals: MPHRC Takes Cognizance
article-image

The train number 09041 Udhna-Ballia Special will start from Udhna at 6:40 AM every Thursday, from September 25 to October 9. It will reach Ballia at 8:15 PM on Friday. The train will stop at important stations like Dahod, Ratlam, Nagda, Ujjain, and Shujalpur.

In the return direction, the train number 09042 Ballia-Udhna Special will run from Ballia at 11:30 PM every Friday, from September 26 to October 10. It will reach Udhna at 12:45 PM on Sunday. On the way back, the train will stop at Shujalpur, Ujjain, Nagda, Ratlam, and Dahod.

FPJ Shorts
Rajasthan News: Shekhawati Region Attracts Over 2 Crore Tourists In 6 Months, Govt To Boost Haveli Tourism
Rajasthan News: Shekhawati Region Attracts Over 2 Crore Tourists In 6 Months, Govt To Boost Haveli Tourism
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Sept 16, 2025, 5 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear 100 Beas Tuesday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Sept 16, 2025, 5 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear 100 Beas Tuesday Weekly Draw
CBI Busts Nashik Illegal Call Centres Duping UK Nationals, Unearths Command Centre And Payoffs
CBI Busts Nashik Illegal Call Centres Duping UK Nationals, Unearths Command Centre And Payoffs
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Sept 16, 2025, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Super Diamond Tuesday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Sept 16, 2025, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Super Diamond Tuesday Weekly Draw
Read Also
Puja Special Train To Run 12 Trips Between Jabalpur And Delhi For Festive Travel Convenience
article-image

This special train will also stop at several important stations including Surat, Bharuch, Vadodara, Godhra, Vidisha, Jhansi, Prayagraj, Varanasi, Jaunpur, and Ghazipur City.

The train will run with 14 Third AC coaches.

Railways believes that this special service will help passengers traveling home during the festival season and provide much-needed relief.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Festival Travel Made Easier: Railways To Run Udhna-Ballia Special Train Via MP's Ratlam

Festival Travel Made Easier: Railways To Run Udhna-Ballia Special Train Via MP's Ratlam

New ‘RailOne’ App By Indian Railways Makes Ticketing And Travel Easier For MP Passengers; Check...

New ‘RailOne’ App By Indian Railways Makes Ticketing And Travel Easier For MP Passengers; Check...

Couples Protest Non-Payment Of CM Kanya Vivah Yojana Funds In MP's Jhabua

Couples Protest Non-Payment Of CM Kanya Vivah Yojana Funds In MP's Jhabua

CM Mohan Yadav Rushes to Indore After Tragic Truck Accident, Suspends 8 Officers

CM Mohan Yadav Rushes to Indore After Tragic Truck Accident, Suspends 8 Officers

3K Cops Deployed, Six Helipads Ready: Madhya Pradesh's Dhar Gears Up For PM Modi's Birthday Visit

3K Cops Deployed, Six Helipads Ready: Madhya Pradesh's Dhar Gears Up For PM Modi's Birthday Visit