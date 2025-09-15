 Machines Gathering Dust In Bhopal's GTRRD Department-Run Hospitals: MPHRC Takes Cognizance
Free Press had reported that equipments were lying unused due to a lack of trained technicians or specialist doctors in the government hospitals

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, September 15, 2025, 08:19 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Taking cognizance of media reports on “two cases” of prima facie human rights violation cases, the Madhya Pradesh Human Rights Commission (MPHRC) on Monday sought answers from the authorities concerned.

Free Press had reported that equipment for sonography, echocardiography, treadmill test (TMT), and pulmonary function test (PFT) was lying unused due to a lack of trained technicians or specialist doctors in the government hospitals run by the Gas Tragedy Relief and Rehabilitation Department of Bhopal. 

MPHRC Chairman (Acting) Rajiv Kumar Tandon has now sought, within a month, a report on the action taken after investigating the matter from the Chief Medical and Health Officer, Bhopal.

Similarly, the MPHRC has taken cognizance of another media report that doctors were prescribing outside medicines to patients at the Primary Health Center in the Ratibad area of Bhopal.

According to media reports, in most of the health centers, doctors are prescribing medicines from the market. Also, patients are being sent to private labs even for ECG tests. 

In this case too, the MPHRC has sought,within a month, a report on the action taken after investigation by the Chief Medical and Health Officer, Bhopal.

