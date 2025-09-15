WATCH: 'India-Pak Clash An Insult To Pahalgam Victims,' Congress Leader Sheikh Abid Smashes TV In MP's Shahdol

WATCH: Congress Leader Smashes TV In MP's Shahdol, Calls India-Pak Clash An Insult To Pahalgam Victims |

Shahdol (Madhya Pradesh): The series of breaking TV continues during the latest India-Pakistan match. State General Secretary of Kisan Congress, Sheikh Abid, smashed his own television set in protest in Shahdol.

Several protests erupted ahead of the India-Pakistan clash in Asia Cup 2025. People expressed their anger against BCCI on social media and urged to boycott the match. The anger comes in the wake of the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, where at least 26 innocent people were killed.

State General Secretary of Kisan Congress, Sheikh Abid while protesting against the conduct of the match broke his own TV set as soon as the match kicked off. Abid said it was wrong for India to play with a country that shelters terrorists, and urged citizens not to watch such matches.

Check out the video:

The video of the incident went viral on social media drawing a mixed reaction from the netizens. While some appreciated the move and extended support, the others dismissed it as a mere stunt.

Anger erupts after terrorist attack

Several BJP leaders took to social media to express their disappointment and anger towards the conduct of the match. They said that as long as Pakistan gives shelter to terrorists, India should not play any game with it. Many called this a disrespect to the armed forces and the Pahalgam victims.

Sheikh Abid highlighted that national interest and the honor of martyrs must come before sports. He appealed to people to boycott such matches so that future India-Pakistan encounters are not organized.