 National Hindi Decoration Award Ceremony To Be Held In Bhopal On September 15; CM Mohan Yadav To Felicitate Writers & Scholars
National Hindi Decoration Award Ceremony To Be Held In Bhopal On September 15; CM Mohan Yadav To Felicitate Writers & Scholars

The programme will start at 4 pm and will be chaired by Minister of State for Culture, Independent Charge, Dharmendra Singh Lodhi.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, September 15, 2025, 11:56 AM IST
National Hindi Decoration Award To Be Held Ceremony In Bhopal On September 15 |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The National Hindi Decoration Award Ceremony is to be held in Bhopal on Monday (September 15) at Hansdhvani Auditorium, Ravindra Bhavan, Bhopal. 

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will honour selected writers, researchers, and scholars from across the country on the occasion. 

The event will also feature the launch of new publications and the beginning of the campaign ‘Be Indian, Buy Indian - Hamari Lakshmi Hamare Paas.’

The programme will start at 4 pm and will be chaired by Minister of State for Culture, Independent Charge, Dharmendra Singh Lodhi. 

Several new books will be released at the programme-- including Bhartiya Bhasha Alok, Samaj Ki Bhasha Ka Sankalp, Bhojpuri Pratibhaen, Shiv Gita, Avadhoot Gita, Shri Krishna Charitra, and Shri Radha - Dwapar Yug Ki Mahanayika.

During the ceremony, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will also be presented with the Gold Award in the Government Ceremony Special Category for Vikramotsav 2025, given by the WOW Awards Asia team.

List of Awards

National Information Technology Award: Prashant Pol (Jabalpur, 2024), Lokendra Singh Rajput (Bhopal, 2025)

National Nirmal Verma Award: Rita Kaushal (Australia, 2024), Vandana Mukesh (England, 2025)

National Father Kamil Bulke Award: Indira Gazieva (Russia, 2024), Padma Josephine Weerasinghe (Sri Lanka, 2025)

National Gunakar Mule Award: Radheshyam Napit (Shahdol, 2024), Sadanand Sapre (Bhopal, 2025)

National Hindi Service Award: KC Ajaykumar (Thiruvananthapuram, 2024), Vinod Babbar (Delhi, 2025)

This unique event brings together literature, society, and technology, recognizing not only Indian scholars but also international experts contributing to the promotion of the Hindi language.

