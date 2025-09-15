"India Progressing With Faith, Unity And Tradition," Says RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat During Indore Visit | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat said here on Sunday that India was advancing on the path of development by defying global predictions, guided by its age-old philosophy of knowledge, action and devotion.

Speaking at the release of Madhya Pradesh minister Prahlad Singh Patel’s book ‘Parikrama Kripa Saar’ here, Bhagwat remarked, “For 3,000 years, when India was a world leader, there was no strife. Conflicts arise from selfish interests, but our ancestors showed the way to balance knowledge, action and devotion in life.”

Referring to Winston Churchill’s prophecy that India would collapse after independence, Bhagwat said, “We proved him wrong. India stayed united, while today England itself is facing divisions. We will not break; we will only move forward.”

He emphasised that India’s cultural strength lay in reverence for nature, through worship of rivers, cows and trees. “This living bond with nature is what the world now craves. For centuries, nations were told only the strong survive, even by crushing others. That mentality has caused suffering, but they lack faith to change,” he said.

Drawing an analogy, Bhagwat added, “Earlier only tailors cut the neck and pockets of clothes; now the whole world does it metaphorically. They know it is harmful, yet cannot stop due to absence of faith and devotion.”

Highlighting India as the land of faith, Bhagwat said, “The world runs on belief. We are both Karmaveers (men of action) and Tarkveers (men of logic). But knowledge without action is meaningless.”

Chief minister Mohan Yadav, cabinet colleagues and citizens attended the ceremony. Patel noted his book was inspired by his two circumambulation journeys of the sacred river Narmada.