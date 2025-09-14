Madhya Pradesh Congress Appoints Rajiv Singh As In-Charge Of State Connect Centre |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee President Jitu Patwari has made an important organisational appointment aimed at strengthening coordination and communication within the party.

Senior Congress leader and MPCC Vice President Rajiv Singh has been appointed as the in-charge of the State Connect Centre.

The objective of this appointment is to build smooth communication between party workers, office bearers and the public at the state level. With this appointment, further strengthening of organisational activities is also expected.

Regarding the same, Patwari said, “Every responsibility in the Congress organisation is a symbol of service and dedication. We are confident that Rajiv Singh, with his activeness and experience, will run the Connect Centre effectively and create a strong bridge of communication between Congress workers and the people.”

With this move, the Congress has once again highlights its commitment to strengthening the organisation and establishing direct contact with the public.

PCC chief’s office attacked

Last week, an attack at MPCC Chief Jitu Patwari’s office was reported. Five masked burglars targeted his office in the Bijalpur area of Indore district. They entered the locked office, switched off the lights and broke open the locker for burglary.

However, they didn’t steal anything from there and fled the scene after searching the office. The entire incident was captured on CCTV. However, Patwari refused to lodge a case.