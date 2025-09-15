Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia Reviews Gwalior’s Development Projects |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Monday held a nearly three-hour marathon meeting at the Gwalior collector’s office. The review meeting, attended by in-charge minister Tulsi Silawat, Energy Minister Pradhuman Singh Tomar, Cabinet Minister Narayan Singh Kushwaha, Congress Mayor Shobha Sikarwar, Rajya Sabha MP Ashok Singh, and Dabra MLA Suresh Raje, focused on city infrastructure and long-pending projects.

During the meeting, Scindia admitted that Gwalior’s roads are in a dilapidated state. He announced a three-tier classification—red for the worst roads, yellow for partially damaged, and green for good roads—and directed officials to take urgent action. A detailed project report will be prepared, with a follow-up review scheduled in the next meeting.

Scindia also discussed key development works, including the Elevated Road, Chambal Water Project, Agra-Gwalior Greenfield Expressway, parking facilities at Maharaj Bada, and the redevelopment of the Government Press at Maharaj Bada.

He stressed improving the Ambedkar Memorial, under construction at a cost of ?26 crore, and suggested linking it with a university to serve educational purposes.

Highlighting healthcare, Scindia informed that GRMC Medical College has been sanctioned modernisation funds of ?800-1000 crore by Chief Minister. He expressed gratitude and termed it a milestone for city healthcare.

Scindia also announced that bus services from ISBT to Bhind and Morena will begin in November. On the civic front, he directed improvements to the sewage system, assuring that additional funds have been allocated and work will start soon.