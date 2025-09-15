 Three-Hour Traffic Jam Chokes Hoshangabad Road After Rain In MP's Bhopal
Three-Hour Traffic Jam Chokes Hoshangabad Road After Rain In MP's Bhopal

Additional vehicles: From Bawadiakala Bridge worsen evening congestion

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, September 15, 2025, 10:36 PM IST
article-image
Three-Hour Traffic Jam Chokes Hoshangabad Road After Rain In MP's Bhopal

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A heavy traffic jam stalled movement on Hoshangabad Road (NH-12) for nearly three hours on Monday evening after rain slowed vehicle flow.

The congestion began around 6:30 pm when office-goers were heading home and continued until 9:00 pm, affecting commuters across both sides of the road.

Local residents pointed out that two main choke points are responsible for the jam. Vehicles taking a U-turn from Bag Sewania to Danish Nagar block traffic in both directions, while the added load from Bawadiakala Bridge further increases pressure on the road.

Another major bottleneck at 11-Mile Square, where vehicles from Bhojpur merge into traffic, adds to the gridlock.

Ajay Singh of the Petrol Pump Dealers Association, who operates a fuel station at Misrod, said, “Vehicles turning at Bag Sewania to Danish Nagar halt traffic on both sides. Similarly, at 11-Mile Square, vehicles from Bhojpur block traffic near Misrod. Evening office hours make it worse.”

Sunil Upadhyay, resident of Sri Ram Colony, said, “Traffic from Bawadiakala Bridge first moves toward Bagsewania and then to Pradhan Mandapam, blocking roads in both directions. Since it’s not directly linked to Hoshangabad Road, it adds extra load and leads to three-hour jams from 6:30 pm to 9 pm.”







