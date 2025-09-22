Madhya Pradesh Legal Team, OBC Mahasabha Gear Up For 27% Quota Fight | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): With the Supreme Court scheduled to resume hearings on the 27% OBC reservation case from September 24, the Madhya Pradesh government and the OBC Mahasabha have intensified legal preparations.

A strategic meeting was held in Delhi on Sunday, bringing together senior legal officers of the state and key representatives of the OBC Mahasabha to finalise arguments and action plans.

The meeting, which lasted over two and a half hours, focused on how to remove the existing 13% hold on OBC-reserved posts and push for full implementation of the 27% reservation in the state.

The discussion was led by senior advocate and former Additional Solicitor General of India, P. Wilson, who engaged closely with Madhya Pradesh’s legal team to align strategies for the upcoming hearings.

This high-level meeting was organised with the approval and involvement of the OBC Mahasabha and included in-depth deliberations on legal tactics and constitutional positioning.

Participants included Additional Advocate Generals Nilesh Yadav and Dhirendra Parmar, Standing Counsel Mrinal Elkar and Deputy Advocate General Harmeet Rooprah.

Lokendra Gurjar, national core committee member of the OBC Mahasabha, told Free Press that the meeting was crucial to shaping the legal approach ahead of the Supreme Court’s proceedings. He said that Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta will represent the Madhya Pradesh government in court, while former ASG P. Wilson will argue on behalf of the OBC Mahasabha.

Gurjar reiterated the Mahasabha’s stance that full 27% reservation for OBCs is a constitutional right and must be enforced in both letter and spirit.