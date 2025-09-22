 Madhya Pradesh September 22 2025, Weather Update: Light Showers Likely To Continue In Navratri Before Monsoon Finally Retreats
Madhya Pradesh September 22 2025, Weather Update: Light Showers Likely To Continue In Navratri Before Monsoon Finally Retreats

A fresh round of heavy rain is predicted from September 25, after which the southwest monsoon will begin its retreat

Updated: Monday, September 22, 2025, 11:37 AM IST
article-image
Madhya Pradesh September 22 2025, Weather Update: Light Showers Likely To Continue Into Navratri Before Monsoon Retreats | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh is experiencing periods of light rainfall. According to the Meteorological Department, light showers are expected to continue on Monday, but no heavy rainfall is expected in the state for the next three days.

A fresh round of heavy rain is predicted from September 25, after which the southwest monsoon will begin its retreat.

Rainfall in Several Districts

On Monday, light rainfall is expected in several districts including Betul, Harda, Burhanpur, Khandwa, Khargone, Barwani and Dhar. Lightning and thundershowers are likely in Bhopal, Vidisha, Raisen, Sehore, Rajgarh, Narmadapuram, Alirajpur, Jhabua, Indore, Ratlam, Ujjain, Dewas.

IMD

IMD |

On Sunday, Bhopal experienced scattered light rain throughout the day, offering relief from the sweltering heat and humid weather. Meanwhile, Indore witnessed just 0.1 millimetre of rainfall on Sunday, adding almost nothing to its seasonal tally.

So far, Madhya Pradesh has recorded 21 per cent surplus rainfall. The eastern region has logged 16 per cent surplus while the western region has received 24 per cent above normal rainfall.

The Meteorological Department said the Bay of Bengal is becoming active and is expected to generate two low-pressure systems during the week. A low-pressure area is likely to form over the north Bay of Bengal in the next 24 hours.

Another system is expected to develop by September 25. The cumulative impact is likely to trigger widespread rainfall across the state.

