Appoint Block Chiefs Or Face Ouster, District Congress Committee Presidents In MP Told

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Congress state in-charge Harish Choudhary on Sunday told the district party presidents of Bhopal and Narmadapuram divisions to organize their district committees and appoint block presidents, else they would be removed, disclosed party leaders here on Sunday.

The All India Congress Committee (AICC) appointed the district presidents under the party’s Sangathan Srijan Yojna. Earlier, party leader Rahul Gandhi also had a meeting with district Congress Committee (DCC) presidents in New Delhi.

State in-charge Chaoudhary held the first meeting of the two divisions here on Sunday, with as many as seven district presidents in attendance. They shared their one-month experiences with the state in-charge and raised several complaints related to lack of coordination by the other party leaders after their appointment.

The state in-charge told them to follow the timeline of the party programme set by the AICC. He also said that if they did not abide by the timeline, they may be removed from their posts, as per the AICC decision.

State general secretary Sanjay Kamle said that a week ago, the DCC presidents were given 40 days to form the district working committees and appoint block presidents.

On Monday, the DCC presidents of Indore, Gwalior and Chambal have been called for a meeting.