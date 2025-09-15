Gau Samvardhan Board Issues Tender To Establish Swavlambi Gau Shala In 13 Madhya Pradesh Districts | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): To do away with the challenges posed by the stray cattle, Gau Samvardhan Board has issued the tender to set up Swavlambi Gau Shala (Self Sustainable Cow Shelter Home) at fourteen places of thirteen selected districts of the state.

These Self Sustainable Cow Shelter homes are to be established in districts including Damoh, Chhattarpur, Raisen, Rajgarh, Sagar, Panna, Jabalpur, Ratlam, Mandsaur etc. These are those districts where stray cattle problem is more and becoming major cause of road accidents.

The successful bidder will get 125 acre land to establish the Self Sustainable Gau Shala. It will be mandatory for him to keep 5000 cattle and of them, it can keep 30 % productive cattle to meet its financial needs. This means that bidder has to keep 3500 stray cattle at its facility.

The bidder will get land use rights for the period of 20 years which could be increased to five years more in the coming time.

Animal Husbandry Minister Lakhan Patel said to the Free Press that the tender is unique in itself across the country as it is floated to establish Self Sustainable Cow Shelter Homes.

He told that when any district’s thousands of stray cows will be taken to Self Sustainable cow shelter homes then the road accidents happening due to stray cattle in that particular district will automatically come down in substantial manner.

Sources in the Gau Samvardhan Board told that the bids of floated tender will be opened on September 10. The policy also vouches to provide 5 acre separate land for commercial activities.

There are 534445 cattle across the state. It is during the monsoon season that cattle owners leave their unproductive cattle which later squats on roads, highways and becomes the major cause of accidents. Numerous people die in the bid to avoid collusion of their vehicle with the cows.