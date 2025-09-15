SUV Seized With Illicit Liquor Worth ₹3.5 Lakh In MP's Bhopal |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Police seized a luxury SUV car loaded with illicit liquor worth Rs. 3.5 lakh and arrested the driver, said Sukhi Sewania police on Monday.

According to police station incharge Rambabu Chaudhary, the police received a tip-off on Sunday that white SUV car carrying illicit liquor was traveling from Vidisha to Bhopal. A checking team was deployed on the bypass road.

When the car was spotted coming from Salamatpur, the driver tried to escape but was intercepted near Yashvi Hospital due to heavy traffic.

The driver, identified as Adil Sheikh (29), a resident of Banskuli in Vidisha, was arrested. A search of the vehicle led to the recovery of 28 boxes of English liquor, which were seized along with the car. A case under the Excise Act has been registered against him.

Another case:

In a separate incident, Kolar police seized sedan car carrying liquor worth Rs 50,000. Acting on information, the vehicle was stopped near Hinautia Alam. The driver, Chirag Rajpal of Kolar Road, was found with eight boxes of illegal liquor. He admitted to selling liquor from his car and had also been arrested two years ago on similar charges.