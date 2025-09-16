Newborns Did Not Die Due To Rat-Bites, Says Govt To High Court |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In its report to Indore bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court, the state government claimed that the deaths of two newborns at MY Hospital were not caused by rat bites but by pre-existing medical conditions.

However, the government held the negligence of the duty staff in the matter. According to the report, the post-mortem of one infant, born to a couple from Dhar, revealed that some of the child’s organs were underdeveloped and other illnesses were present. The cause of death, the report clarified, was not rat bites.

The incidents took place on August 30 around 4 am and on August 31 at 10:30 pm. The court noted lapses in reporting and in preventive measures taken after the first incident.

Responsibility has been fixed not only on those who failed to report the matter but also on those present when the negligence occurred. The government also informed the court that notice has been issued to blacklist the pest-control agency, Agile Security.

A division bench of Justice Vivek Rusia and Justice Anil Verma Pillai had earlier taken suo motu cognisance of the matter, observing that it involved fundamental rights of newborns and public health concerns.

The court had issued a notice to the state government after no action was taken even 15 days after the incident, directing the government to submit a status report by September 15.

The bench had also criticised the state for not taking strict punitive action against the private pest-control agency despite its negligence leading to such a tragic incident.

Shifting neonatal care units to super-specialty hospital: Govt

In its submission, the state government assured the court that the matter was being treated with utmost seriousness. The court was informed that neonatal care units (PICU and NICU) would be shifted to the government super-specialty hospital with better facilities.

Until then, fumigation and pest-control measures will be conducted in existing units to prevent recurrence. The government added that special vigilance would be maintained in all neonatal care wards and that future compliance with cleanliness and safety guidelines would be ensured.

Court suggests independent authority

During the hearing, the bench also observed that if necessary, a separate authority could be constituted to ensure adherence to state-issued parameters and guidelines.

The judges stressed that compliance must be mandatory for all responsible officials and institutions. Calling the incident ‘deeply serious and unacceptable,’ the HC underlined that such lapses should never be repeated and directed the government to clearly define existing guidelines as well as propose new measures to prevent similar tragedies in the future.