 Madhya Pradesh: 900 MT Ash From Union Carbide Waste In Indore's Pithampur
In High Court, govt seeks more time to disclose disposal plan

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, September 17, 2025, 07:36 PM IST
Madhya Pradesh: 900 MT Ash From Union Carbide Waste In Indore's Pithampur | Representative Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state government has sought more time for its plan to dispose of 900 MT of ash generated after burning 350 MT of Union Carbide chemical waste at Pithampur, in response to a High Court directive on July 31. 

A division bench of Justice Sreedharan and Pradeep Mittal was hearing the matter. Both the petitioner and the intervenor objected to the grant of more time, as the July 31 order had directed that experts relocate 900 MT of toxic ash, which would leach into the soil and groundwater, to an area with no habitation.

The court has postponed the matter till October 6. 

The HC had summoned the technical officers of the National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI), Nagpur, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), and the Madhya Pradesh Pollution Control Board (MPPCB) for technical information regarding the disposal of toxic waste.

Reacting to the development, Rachna Dhingra of the Bhopal Group of Information and Action, an NGO working for the welfare of Bhopal gas tragedy victims, said, “No one cares to know as to what is happening with 900 MT of toxic ash generated after incineration of 350 MT of Union Carbide's hazardous waste.”

