Madhya Pradesh: Hindu Utsav Samiti To Block People From Other Religions From Garba Events

Madhya Pradesh: Hindu Utsav Samiti To Block ‘Vidharmis’ From Garba Events | Image courtesy: Charmi Vyas | Pinterest

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Hindu Utsav Samiti has announced a detailed plan to ensure that people from other faiths, referred to as ‘vidharmis’, are not allowed to participate in the upcoming Navratri Garba events.

The Samiti has also urged Garba organising committees to maintain religious purity of the event and avoid any vulgarity in clothing or song selection.

The Samiti has instructed that no non-Hindu should be allowed at Garba venues in any capacity, whether as a participant, trainer, service provider or bouncer.

Organisers have been told to verify Aadhar card of all attendees thoroughly. “No Salim should be allowed entry just because he is carrying an Aadhar card under another name like Bablu, or has a tilak on his forehead or a kalawa tied to his wrist. This will prevent Love Jihad,” said Chandrashekhar Tiwari, president of the Hindu Utsav Samiti.

To prevent entry of outsiders, the Samiti has recommended that puja and aarti of Goddess Durga should be performed before Garba begins and all participants must join in. “Naturally, those against idol worship will stay away,” Tiwari said.

Moreover, Panchgavya – a combination of five sacred products derived from cows, including milk, curd, ghee, urine, and dung – should be offered to all participants. “A Hindu will willingly consume it, others won’t,” he said.

As an extra precaution, an idol of Varaha Avatar of Lord Vishnu should be placed outside the venue and worshipped. “Lord Vishnu took the form of a pig and lifted the earth with his tusks. Since Muslims dislike pigs, they will avoid worshipping it,” Tiwari said.

The Samiti has also issued guidelines for women’s attire and music selection. Women must dress modestly, ensuring their body is fully covered. “It is not a fashion show where they can come semi-clad,” Tiwari said. Only devotional songs should be played during the event, and recitation of Durga Chalisa will be mandatory at the venue.

Sunil Yadav of the Bhojpal Garba Utsav Samiti said that identity cards will be checked, kalawa tied on wrists and tilak applied on foreheads of participants.

The Garba at Jamboree Maidan, scheduled from September 23 to 29, will allow entry only to those who have faith in Hindu gods. “Only devotional songs will be played,” he said.

Rekha Sharma, organiser of the Sambhavi Garba near Gufa Mandir, said that identity cards will be mandatory not only for participants but also for volunteers and their family members.

“The event, set for September 26 to 29, will celebrate success of Operation Sindoor. Rehearsals are in progress and only genuine devotees will be allowed,” she said.