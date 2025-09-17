 Shot In Arm For AIIMS Bhopal As Health Ministry Okays 3 New Departments
Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has approved the establishment of three new departments at AIIMS Bhopal

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, September 17, 2025, 09:32 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has approved the establishment of three new departments at AIIMS Bhopal, further strengthening the institute’s clinical, academic, and research capabilities. 

This would provide advanced healthcare services, training opportunities, and enhanced patient care for the people of the state and the neighbouring regions.

The three new departments are: Rheumatology and Clinical Immunology, Critical Care Medicine, and Medical Genetics.

For the Rheumatology and Clinical Immunology department, a post of associate professor, two assistant professors, four senior residents, and four junior residents have been sanctioned.

article-image

The department of Critical Care Medicine has received sanction for three assistant professors, ten senior residents, 15 junior residents, six technicians (OT), two junior medical lab technologists, four technicians (OT anaesthesia), two radiographic technicians Grade-I, one perfusionist, and one physiotherapist. 

In the department of Medical Genetics, sanction has been given for an assistant professor and three senior residents. Additionally, 76 non-faculty positions have been approved, such as medical physicists, assistant store officer, transplant coordinator, technicians, nuclear medicine technologists, and fire technicians. 

With this expansion, AIIMS Bhopal will now add 135 new positions across faculty, residents, and non-faculty staff.

