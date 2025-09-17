 Bhopal Municipal Corporation To Add 21 Road Sweepers To Curb Dust, Boost Air Quality
After remaining stuck at sixth place in the Clean Air Survey 2025, the BMC is stepping up efforts to control road dust

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, September 17, 2025, 09:28 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): After remaining stuck at sixth place in the Clean Air Survey 2025, the Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) is stepping up efforts to control road dust, a major cause of city’s pollution.

To improve the Air Quality Index (AQI) and perform better in the next Swachh Vayu Survekshan, the corporation plans to deploy 21 new electric road sweeping machines, one for each zone.

At present, BMC operates 13 sweepers, but only 10 are functional. Each new machine will cost about Rs 65 lakh, bringing the total expenditure to over Rs 5.2 crore. The focus will be on roads and side verges where dust gathers the most.

Officials of MP Pollution Control Board said road dust accounts for nearly 45% of PM10 and 10.9% of PM2.5 emissions in major cities.

The existing machines cover around 200 km daily, mainly in VIP areas such as Link Road No. 1, 2, and 3, Char Imli, Arera Colony, Shivaji Nagar and Airport Road. However, Bhopal’s 3,800 km of roads, including 800 km of main arteries, require far wider coverage.

Despite spending heavily on pollution control, the city’s air quality has not improved significantly, with dust being a major factor. BMC officials believe that having a sweeper in every zone will enhance road cleaning, cut down on dust pollution and help the city move up in national rankings.

Old orders still pending

BMC had already ordered six sweepers last April for Rs. 5 crore. These machines are expected to arrive soon.

Bid to cover every road

Transport Officer ChanchaleshGirhare said, “There are not enough sweepers to cover all the city’s roads. Our goal is to ensure every road, not just VIP stretches, stays dust-free.”

BMC starts trial of bio-enzyme to purify water

Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) has launched its first trial of bio-enzymes made from discarded lemons to purify city’s water bodies. The trial began on Wednesday evening when Mayor Malti Rai sprinkled the eco-friendly solution at Shahpura immersion site.

BMC officials said bio-enzymes were produced at the corporation’s recycling hub by fermenting lemon peels collected from temples and religious sites, mixed with jaggery under the guidance of senior scientist Dr. Yogendra Saxena. The solution is expected to reduce pollution naturally without harmful side effects.

Mayor Rai told reporters that using bio-enzymes would gradually improve water quality at Shahpura Lake. “Within 1–2 weeks, BOD and COD levels will start decreasing, helping restore ecological balance,” she said. She also supervised spraying the solution using mechanised pumps and boats at the immersion site.

