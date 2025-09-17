WATCH: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Lays Foundation Stone Of PM MITRA Park In MP's Dhar; Launches 'Swasthya Nari Sashakt Pariwar' Campaign

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated his 75th birthday laying foundation stones and inaugurating several developmental programmes in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district, on Wednesday (September 17, 2025).

The programmes included -

Country's first PM MITRA Park,

Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar and Poshan Abhiyan,

Adi Seva Parv,

Ek Bagiya Maa Ke Nam,

Launch of Suman Sakhi Chatbot,

Distribution of one croreth sickle cell screening card and

The initiatives aim to bring about improvement in citizens' quality of life.

Know more about the development programmes

PM MITRA Park

The biggest benefit of the PM Mitra Park being laid by Prime Minister Shri Modi will go to the cotton producers of the state.

The PM Mitra Park, being developed on 2,158 acres in Dhar.

It creates a complete value chain from farm to fiber, factory, fashion, and finally foreign markets.

It is equipped with a 20 MLD effluent treatment plant, a 10 MVA solar power plant, modern infrastructure and housing for workers.

Textile companies have proposed investments worth ₹23,146 crore.

It aims to establish Madhya Pradesh as a textile hub.

The park is expected to generate around 3 lakh jobs - 1 lakh direct and 2 lakh indirect.

Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar and Poshan Abhiyan

It is a joint initiative of the Health & Family Welfare and Women & Child Development departments. It aims at improving the health and nutrition of women, adolescent girls and children.

Departments Involved: Health & Family Welfare, Women & Child Development

Services Provided: Preventive, promotive, and curative services through health camps and institutions

Key Objective: Ensure maximum participation for free healthcare access

Adi Seva Parv

The Adi Karmyogi Abhiyan and Adi Seva Parv celebrate tribal pride and nation-building through service activities focused on health, education, nutrition, skills, livelihoods, sanitation, water conservation and environmental protection in tribal areas.

It emphasises the Tribal Village Action Plan and Tribal Village Vision 2030. Also, prepares long-term development roadmaps for each village with the goal of building a self-reliant India.

Ek Bagiya Maa Ke Nam

'Ek Bagiya Maa Ke Nam' campaign is aimed at environmental improvement and women’s economic empowerment.

PM Modi presented a plant to a woman from a self-help group.

So far, 10,162 women in Madhya Pradesh have received approval to establish their own gardens, with full support for plant care and protection provided to them.

Launch of Suman Sakhi Chatbot

Suman Sakhi Chatbot has been launched under the Pradhan Mantri Surakshit Matritva Abhiyan.

It aims to raise awareness on maternal and child health.

It enables expecting mothers in rural and remote areas to access timely information and essential services.

Distribution of one croreth sickle cell screening card

The PM distributed one croreth sickle cell screening and counseling card.

Madhya Pradesh has emerged as a role model in this eradication campaign.

Amount of Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana transferred

Under the Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana, Prime Minister Modi transferred the scheme amount to the accounts of eligible women across the country with a single click.

Around one lakh mothers and sisters in Madhya Pradesh benefited from this initiative, which symbolized respect and empowerment of motherhood.

'PM Mitra Park will open doors to global market' : MP CM Mohan Yadav

On the occasion, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said that the state is emerging as a unique hub where its traditional cotton crop will be transformed into yarn, fabric and eventually exported to global markets.

He added, PM Modi’s leadership has brought a remarkable transformation to India, while ensuring new opportunities for regions like Nimar and Malwa.

Why Dhar?

The Bhaisola village of Dhar, which was selected for the PM MITRA Park, is well-connected with the rail network, air network, highways, and ports.

Indore Airport is just 1 hour 15 minutes away, and the 4-lane highway is only half an hour away. Before addressing the event, Prime Minister Modi also reviewed the model of the PM MITRA Park.

From here, ready-made garments can be directly exported abroad through Kandla Port in Gujarat, which is only 12 hours away. The park will benefit cotton-producing farmers of Malwa-Nimar and is expected to generate employment for about 3 lakh people.