 CM Mohan Yadav Stress On Promoting Agri-Based Industries At Samatva Bhavan
FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, September 15, 2025, 11:27 PM IST
Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): A review meeting was held at Samatva Bhavan where Chief Minister Mohan Yadav stressed the promotion of agriculture-based industries.

He directed the Agriculture, Horticulture, Animal Husbandry, and Fisheries departments to organise multipurpose agricultural fairs to help farmers learn about profitable marketing of their crops and products.

Highlighting the PM Mitra Park being developed in Bhensola village, Dhar district, the CM said it would benefit over six lakh cotton farmers, create one lakh direct jobs and two lakh indirect jobs. He noted that many major companies have expressed interest in investing in the project, encouraging the government to push ahead with greater determination.

Chief Minister said the park would boost the Malwa region’s cotton industry by establishing a complete supply chain—from raw cotton to thread, cloth, and readymade garments. Calling it a boon for farmers, he assured full support to investors.

He further announced that Madhya Pradesh will perform the Bhoomi Pujan of the country’s first and largest PM Mitra Park on September 17, under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, adding that the project would serve as a model for the nation.

CM Yadav also informed that land allotment for the park has been completed, with 91 of 114 companies already approved. A total of 1,294.19 acres has been allotted, construction work is in progress, and production in manufacturing units is expected to begin within the next 12 to 18 months.

