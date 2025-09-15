Madhya Pradesh Transco To Complete Simhastha-2028 Projects One Year Ahead Of Schedule |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Power Transmission Company (MP Transco) has set an ambitious target to complete all transmission-related works for Simhastha-2028 one year in advance.

The objective is to provide a robust and reliable transmission network to ensure uninterrupted power supply during the mega event in Ujjain.

Chairing a review meeting at MP Transco’s South Zone administrative office in Indore, managing director Sunil Tiwari instructed senior officials to closely monitor progress and adhere strictly to project timelines while maintaining the highest quality standards.

‘Our action plan should ensure that all works are completed well before Simhastha, giving us sufficient time to test and stabilise the system,’ he emphasised. Senior officials from Indore and Ujjain headquarters were present during the meeting.

Work begins on Chintaman Substation

Rajiv Agrawal, additional chief engineer, said that construction of the 132 kV Chintaman Substation has already commenced under the first phase. The tender process is underway for a new substation proposed at Triveni Bihar, Ujjain. Additionally, plans are in place to upgrade the existing 20 MVA transformer at the 220 kV Shankarpur Substation with a new 50 MVA unit.

Expansion of 400 kV Tajpur Substation

Agrawal stated that the 132 kV network at the 400 kV Tajpur (Ujjain) Substation will be expanded. A new 50 MVA transformer will be installed, along with four new 33 kV feeders to enhance power distribution capacity.