 Madhya Pradesh's 147-Year-Old Patalpani-Kalakund Railway Track Declared Heritage Site
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMadhya Pradesh's 147-Year-Old Patalpani-Kalakund Railway Track Declared Heritage Site

Madhya Pradesh's 147-Year-Old Patalpani-Kalakund Railway Track Declared Heritage Site

The track was originally built by the British during colonial rule and has always attracted attention for its engineering and natural beauty.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, September 15, 2025, 04:04 PM IST
article-image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The 147-year-old Patalpani-Kalakund meter gauge railway track has been declared a heritage site.

The decision was made by the Indian Railway Heritage Directorate to preserve this historic railway line.

This track is one of the oldest railway tracks in India and holds an important place in railway history.

The track was opened on July 1, 1878, and it connects Patalpani and Kalakund. The entire route is full of beautiful natural scenery, including hills, rivers, and green forests.

FPJ Shorts
Phenomenal! Joao Fonseca Stuns Stefanos Tsitsipas With Dazzling Drop Shot, Silences Greek Crowd In Davis Cup Thriller; Video
Phenomenal! Joao Fonseca Stuns Stefanos Tsitsipas With Dazzling Drop Shot, Silences Greek Crowd In Davis Cup Thriller; Video
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Sept 15, 2025, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Super Gold Monday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Sept 15, 2025, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Super Gold Monday Weekly Draw
OSSC CRE Recruitment 2025: Admit Card For Shorthand Out; Check Details Here
OSSC CRE Recruitment 2025: Admit Card For Shorthand Out; Check Details Here
Kannada Actor Upendra, Wife Priyanka's Phones Hacked, Scamsters Demand ₹22,000 Through UPI Transfers
Kannada Actor Upendra, Wife Priyanka's Phones Hacked, Scamsters Demand ₹22,000 Through UPI Transfers
Read Also
Indore’s Divine Clay Idols Reach Far And Wide: Over 250 Intricately Crafted Idols, Including Kali...
article-image

It is considered very important for tourism and history lovers. Many people enjoy the journey on this track because it passes through picturesque locations, making it a unique experience.

This railway track has been used for many years to carry passengers and goods.

Read Also
National Hindi Decoration Award Ceremony To Be Held In Bhopal On September 15; CM Mohan Yadav To...
article-image

It was part of the early development of railways in central India. The first train ran on this route in the year 1903, and since then, it has seen many historic moments.

The track was originally built by the British during colonial rule and has always attracted attention for its engineering and natural beauty.

Now, as a heritage site, special steps will be taken to maintain and protect it. The Indian Railways will make sure that the track is kept safe and preserved in its original form.

The heritage tag will help in promoting tourism in the region and will remind people of the history of Indian Railways.

Experts and local people have welcomed this decision, saying it will protect the history and natural beauty of the area for future generations.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh's 147-Year-Old Patalpani-Kalakund Railway Track Declared Heritage Site

Madhya Pradesh's 147-Year-Old Patalpani-Kalakund Railway Track Declared Heritage Site

2 Dead After Beetroot-Laden Truck Overturns, Hangs At 45° After Crashing Off MP's Ratlam Expressway...

2 Dead After Beetroot-Laden Truck Overturns, Hangs At 45° After Crashing Off MP's Ratlam Expressway...

Indore Commodities Buzz Of September 15: Price Of Gold, Silver And Pulses-- All You Need To Know

Indore Commodities Buzz Of September 15: Price Of Gold, Silver And Pulses-- All You Need To Know

BJP Leader's Brother Dies, 6 Injured After Speeding Dumper Crashes Into Car In MPs' Khandwa

BJP Leader's Brother Dies, 6 Injured After Speeding Dumper Crashes Into Car In MPs' Khandwa

National Hindi Decoration Award Ceremony To Be Held In Bhopal On September 15; CM Mohan Yadav To...

National Hindi Decoration Award Ceremony To Be Held In Bhopal On September 15; CM Mohan Yadav To...