Madhya Pradesh's 147-Year-Old Patalpani-Kalakund Railway Track Declared Heritage Site

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The 147-year-old Patalpani-Kalakund meter gauge railway track has been declared a heritage site.

The decision was made by the Indian Railway Heritage Directorate to preserve this historic railway line.

This track is one of the oldest railway tracks in India and holds an important place in railway history.

The track was opened on July 1, 1878, and it connects Patalpani and Kalakund. The entire route is full of beautiful natural scenery, including hills, rivers, and green forests.

It is considered very important for tourism and history lovers. Many people enjoy the journey on this track because it passes through picturesque locations, making it a unique experience.

This railway track has been used for many years to carry passengers and goods.

It was part of the early development of railways in central India. The first train ran on this route in the year 1903, and since then, it has seen many historic moments.

The track was originally built by the British during colonial rule and has always attracted attention for its engineering and natural beauty.

Now, as a heritage site, special steps will be taken to maintain and protect it. The Indian Railways will make sure that the track is kept safe and preserved in its original form.

The heritage tag will help in promoting tourism in the region and will remind people of the history of Indian Railways.

Experts and local people have welcomed this decision, saying it will protect the history and natural beauty of the area for future generations.