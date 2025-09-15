 Indore’s Divine Clay Idols Reach Far And Wide: Over 250 Intricately Crafted Idols, Including Kali And Sherawali, Ready For Navratri Celebrations
Indore’s Divine Clay Idols Reach Far And Wide: Over 250 Intricately Crafted Idols, Including Kali And Sherawali, Ready For Navratri Celebrations

Sourcing materials is a precise endeavour: yellow clay from Kolkata, bamboo from Kanpur and holy Shipra river mud ensure each idol is of the highest quality

Anand ShivreUpdated: Monday, September 15, 2025, 01:42 PM IST
Indore’s Divine Clay Idols Reach Far And Wide: Over 250 Intricately Crafted Idols, Including Kali And Sherawali, Ready For Navratri Celebrations | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): City is buzzing with devotion and artistry as master sculptors put the finishing touches on over 250 clay idols destined for Navratri celebrations, with some travelling as far as Rajasthan.

At Bengali Square, the Pal Sculptors’ Arts workshop is a hive of meticulous activity. Thirty dedicated artisans are working tirelessly, bringing to life idols of Maha Kali and Sherawali that range from petite 3-foot figures to towering 21-foot.

“This year, Maha Kali has seen the highest demand,” says Atul Pal, chief sculptor. “Over 60% of our orders are for her powerful and revered form. Sherawali devotees are equally honoured with beautifully crafted idols.” Some creations share space with Ganesh statues, reflecting the harmony and devotion in the workshop.

Sourcing materials is a precise endeavour: yellow clay from Kolkata, bamboo from Kanpur and holy Shipra river mud ensure each idol is of the highest quality. Sculptors do not use colours; the idols are made purely of clay, helping reduce pollution. With Navratri commencing on September 22, the artisans are racing against time, channeling devotion, artistry and unparalleled skill into every detail.

