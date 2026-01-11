Indore News: 2 Mishaps In Bherughat; Man Dies In Smash-Up, Several Hurt In Chain Collision | Representational Image

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): A man died while his son was injured in an accident in Bherughat on Saturday morning. In another accident in the afternoon, seven vehicles collided one after another. Fortunately, there were no casualties in the second incident. Both accidents caused a traffic jam for several hours and the police had to struggle to restore traffic flow.

In the first accident, Namdev, son of Urav Mahajan, a resident of Dwarkapuri Astha Palace in Indore, was going from Indore to Mumbai on a bike with his son Vinod. The driver of a container (MH-46-BU-0506) coming from behind hit the bike and dragged it for some distance.

After this, the container overturned on the ghat itself. Namdev Mahajan (56) died on the spot while his son Vinod (22) was seriously injured. Manpur police sent the injured to Indore for treatment. After the accident, there was a long traffic jam on the ghat, which was cleared after the container was removed.

The second accident occurred at around 1 PM on the Mumbai-bound lane. The morning accident had caused a long queue of vehicles and traffic was moving slowly after the blockage was cleared. Meanwhile, the driver of a truck (RJ-09-GC-5126), loaded with dollar gram, shifted the gear to neutral while descending a slope.

This caused the truck to spin out of control and hit the vehicles ahead. The violent impact on the slope caused a chain collision and seven vehicles collided with each other. A pickup truck ran over a car, completely damaging it. Fortunately, there was no loss of life, though some people suffered minor injuries.

After this, there was a longer traffic jam at the ghat, trapping hundreds of vehicles. Manpur police station in-charge Lokendra Singh Hihor, SI Mithun Ausari and ASI Jasmal Muwel, along with other policemen, reached the spot. The damaged vehicles were removed with the help of a crane, and traffic was restored intermittently until late in the evening.